The Splash Zone 8/1/23: Notes from practice #5 at Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins had their first padded practice yesterday and both sides of the ball got their time to shine. Linebacker David Long Jr. had his best practice as a Dolphin as he was all over the place and great in run defense. For a team that has struggled to find good linebackers, the Dolphins may have found the perfect linebacker for their system when they added Long through free agency.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Camp: July 31 Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

What stood out during the fifth practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Miami Dolphins Practice Report: A Welcome, Unexpected Injury Update on Day 5

Things are getting hot at Miami Dolphins training camp. A big roster move leads off our Day 5 Dolphins practice report.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Roundup, 7/31: David Long's early impact, Jalen Ramsey injury update and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the Dolphins' Monday training camp practice

Miami Dolphins Have Put Extension Talks For Zach Sieler And Connor Williams On Ice - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

According to Connor Williams and Zach Sieler's agent, the Miami Dolphins' focus is on extending Christian Wilkins, therefore other impending free agents forced to wait

Miami Dolphins Stock Report: LB David Long Jr. Heating Up - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins' first padded practice turned into a showcase day for inside linebacker David Long Jr.

How the Miami Dolphins are embracing the record South Florida heat

Members of the training staff scurried around the field, dipping blue towels into orange coolers filled with ice water and applying the wet rags to the players' faces and necks

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier Discusses Dalvin Cook Outlook, Tyreek Hill Talk About Eli Apple, and More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

GM Chris Grier praised the tailbacks on Miami's training camp roster when asked about Dalvin Cook's flirtation with the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel July 31 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from McDaniel's media session prior to the team's practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

What's the Next Step for Miami Dolphins Backup QB Skylar Thompson? We Asked

Miami Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson explains why he believes he's a better player for going through the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins Activating Tackle Terron Armstead Off Pup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Pro Bowl tackle figures to be a light schedule ramping up to the start of the regular season

Jalen Ramsey Injury Update: The New Timetime for Miami Dolphins Cornerback's Return

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided a Jalen Ramsey injury report Monday, three days after the star cornerback underwent knee surgery.

The future could be now for the Dolphins and Cam Smith after Jalen Ramsey’s injury

The loss of Ramsey, who is sidelined by meniscus surgery, could open a starting role for Smith in his rookie year.

Jalen Ramsey eyes quicker-than-expected return, Mike McDaniel says - ESPN

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says Jalen Ramsey's surgery went "as well as it could have" and that the three-time All-Pro has already turned his attention to beating his rehab timetable.

Miami Dolphins News 7/31/23: Notes from practice #4 at Dolphins training camp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Eagles to wear throwbacks vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football - The Phinsider

And yes, the Dolphins should reconsider and wear their white throwbacks!!!!

Dolphins remove Terron Armstead from PUP list as pads come on in training camp 2023 - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been cleared to return to practice as the team put on pads for the first time.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2023 practice day 5 live updates - The Phinsider

Day five of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp will include pads for the first time. We keep up with all the action right here.

Report: Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis to work out with the Indianapolis Colts - The Phinsider

Offensive lineman Jesse Davis spent five of his six seasons playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Your Miami Dolphins Sports Bar/Grill/Restaurant For Game Day! - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans tell us their favorite local watering hole or eatery to watch the games from.