The Splash Zone 7/8/23: Dolphins fantasy football preview

If you were fortunate to get either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, or both, in fantasy football last year you got to reap the rewards. The Miami Dolphins had an exciting offense last season, which is something Dolphin fans have been dying to see. The hope is that this offense can only get better as Mike McDaniel has personal more suited to the offense that he wants to run. Tight ends in the offense won’t be seeing much fantasy value, but Hill and Waddle should be top targets for all fantasy players.

2023 Miami Dolphins Fantasy Preview - NBC Sports

Lawrence Jackson Jr. reviews fantasy outlooks for Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and the entire Dolphins’ offense.

Dolphins Running Backs

Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins' RB room: 'That competition breeds excellence'

The Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Starting fullback Alec Ingold is for the move despite Miami's deep bench at the position.

Dolphins Linebackers

2023 Positional Preview: Linebackers

With Dolphins Training Camp on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at the defense and meet the linebackers.

