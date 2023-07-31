The Splash Zone 7/31/23: Notes from practice #4 at Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins took a day off before hitting the practice field in front of fans yesterday. After the Dolphins defense put a chokehold on the offense on Friday, the offense responded yesterday by having it’s best day of camp so far. Some people were worried about the offense as they didn’t look in sync, but it’s early in camp and it’s not time to hit the panic button for that yet. When we are a month into the season and the offense doesn’t look good, then it would be time to panic.

Dolphins training camp report: Highlights, news, notes from Day 4

Dolphins training camp blog

Zach Thomas

Gratitude & tears: ‘I finally got that win,’ Dolphins great Zach Thomas says as Hall awaits | Opinion

A Super Bowl ring eluded former Miami Dolphins great Zach Thomas, but as he prepares for next Saturday’s Hall of Fame induction, ”I finally got that win,” he says

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins 2023 Camp Day 4: Practice Observations - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The offense opened practice with a couple of deep passes before the defense rebounded

Mike White Had His Best Practice Since Joining the Miami Dolphins - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins offense responded to the defensive-dominated session Friday by carving up Vic Fangio's unit during a red zone day

Dolphins Wide Receivers

The One Change Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Needs To Make To Go From Good to Great

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle had the top play of Week 1 of training camp. Here's why that's an encouraging sign for his development.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Has Prior Experience With Meniscus Issues - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The All-Pro cornerback underwent surgery on his left knee after being injured in practice

Miami Dolphins CB Eli Apple Scouting Report from Cincinnati - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Why was Apple still available and how good of a cornerback are the Dolphins getting?

