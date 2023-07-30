The Splash Zone 7/30/23: How do the Dolphins replace Jalen Ramsey?

The Miami Dolphins acquired Jalen Ramsey via trade from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason and fans were so excited to see him paired with Xavien Howard. We will have to wait and see what this duo looks like now as Ramsey underwent meniscus surgery on Friday and will miss most of the 2023 season. He should be back in time for when and if the Dolphins are making a playoff push. Thankfully the team still has Howard, an ascending player in Kader Kohou, and rookie Cam Smith. Newly signed Eli Apple should provide some quality depth also.

With Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Out Until the Holidays, Noah Igbinoghene Gets One More Chance

With Jalen Ramsey out until at least December with a knee injury, the Miami Dolphins are open to the idea of Noah Igbinoghene taking this spot on the field.

Source: Short-handed Dolphins agree to deal with Eli Apple - ESPN

Short-handed in the defensive backfield after veteran Jalen Ramsey's injury earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins agreed to a contract with free agent cornerback Eli Apple, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques on Saturday, confirming reports.

