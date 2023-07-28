The Splash Zone 7/28/23: Notes from Day 2 of Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins held their second practice of training camp yesterday and we got some injury news to report. The Dolphins top acquisition this offseason, Jalen Ramsey, was injured near the end of practice and had to be carted off. We got some bad news later in the day though when it was reported that Ramsey would miss 6-8 weeks with a meniscus injury.

From the observations, it sounds like the Dolphins quarterback group had a good day of practice. Mike White had his best practice as a Dolphin per reports as he battles it out with Skylar Thompson for the backup quarterback spot.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

