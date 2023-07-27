The Splash Zone 7/27/23: Notes from day 1 of Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins were back to the practice field yesterday for the first day of training camp. We got to hear from head coach, Mike McDaniel, and a couple of players. All players were accounted for, besides the four players the Dolphins placed on the PUP list earlier in the week. Center, Connor Williams, was in attendance even thought he is not happy with his contract situation.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp: Practice Report, News, and More From Day 1

Miami Dolphins training camp has begun. In our Day 1 recap, we have the latest on Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, the QB2 battle, and a strong start by the D.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins Stock Report (Day 1) - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Take a look at the Miami Dolphins' top performers in day one of training camp

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel talks Connor Williams, Tyreek Hill, offers update on Armstead

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel kicked off training camp ahead of his second season leading the team with a series of updates before the Dolphins’ first practice Wednesday morning.

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel July 26 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from McDaniel's media session prior to the team's practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins News: Where Do Things Stand With a Tua Tagovailoa Contract Extension?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa weighed in on Justin Herbert's record contract extension and where things stand with his own situation.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Explains Why 'Quarterback' Isn't For Him - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Netflix documentary will have a second season in 2024, though participants are still to be determined

Dolphins Wide Receivers

‘Boneheaded mistake’: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill addresses alleged marina assault

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill addressed the media for the first time Wednesday following his alleged of a man at Haulover marina last month.

Dolphins Secondary

Top 10 cornerbacks entering the 2023 NFL season

"The Top 100 Players of 2023" is underway on NFL+, and two cornerbacks are among the players ranked between Nos. 60-41. With that in mind, Brian Baldinger provides his ranking of the top 10 CBs entering the 2023.

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones, Trill Williams return to practice for first time since knee injuries

Jones missed half of the 2022 season, and Williams was sidelined for the entire campaign.

Miami Dolphins’ Connor Williams: The pads are coming on now and it’s time for football - The Phinsider

Connor Williams held out of mandatory minicamp after starting 16 games last season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/26/23: Do the Dolphins need Dalvin Cook? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has strong words for his critics - The Phinsider

Xavien Howard spoke to the media on Tuesday and didn’t hold back when addressing his critics. He also sees big things on the horizon for the Dolphins defense under Vic Fangio.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2023 practice day 1 live updates - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are getting back on the field today for the first time in training camp.

Betting the O/U Miami Dolphins win total according to Warren Sharp - The Phinsider

Sharp Football Analysis breaks down why you should bet the over, or under for the Miami Dolphins win total.

Miami Dolphins’ Connor Williams: The pads are coming on now and it’s time for football - The Phinsider

Connor Williams held out of mandatory minicamp after starting 16 games last season.

Report: Miami Dolphins tried trading for Saquon Barkley in March - The Phinsider

The star running back has since signed with the New York Giants.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shows off New Ink in Training Camp - The Phinsider

It’s been teased all offseason, now we finally get the training camp reveal.

Miami Dolphins throw-back jerseys scheduled twice for 2023 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will break out their throwback jerseys twice in 2023.

What’s the Miami Dolphins story line that no one is discussing? - The Phinsider

What important Miami Dolphins storyline is being overlooked by the media in your opinion?