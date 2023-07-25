The Splash Zone 7/25/23: Previewing Dolphins training camp

We made it boys and girls! Veteran players will report for Miami Dolphins training camp today, so football is officially back for Dolphin fans. The Dolphins made some big changes on the defensive side of the ball so it will be interesting to see how long it takes the players to adjust to a new system under new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. There’s also some new faces on that side of the ball, headlined by defensive back Jalen Ramsey and linebacker David Long Jr. Not much changed on offensive side, besides the tight end room. The team has plenty of guys who are capable of blocking in that department, but no real receiving threat. But that unit shouldn’t really be a focal point in the passing game when you have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at receiver.

