The Splash Zone 7/24/23: Do the Dolphins have a top 10 defense?

The Miami Dolphins defense went through some significant defensive changes this offseason. Josh Boyer was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator after a disappointing season from the unit. Vic Fangio was brought in to implement a new system and expectations are pretty high due to his track record with coaching defenses. Chris Grier made another trade to acquire a star player in Jalen Ramsey and added more firepower to the secondary when they drafted Cam Smith in the second round. Not much changed up front as the defensive line remains intact but David Long Jr. was brought in to bolster a weak linebacker unit.

NFL Defense Rankings (Updated 2023): Who Has the Best Defense in the League?

Even though offenses grab headlines in the modern NFL, defenses launch teams to greatness. We rank the 2023 NFL defenses.

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is entering the final year of his contract, but he is not expected to hold out as the team starts training camp on Tuesday.

The middle of the defense comes into focus today as we continue our projection of the Miami Dolphins' 2023 53-man roster with the linebackers.

Miami Dolphins fans give us their choices for 2023 offensive and defensive MVPs.