The Splash Zone 7/20/23: Tua Tagovailoa believes Dolphins are contenders

The Miami Dolphins fanbase believes they are contenders and so does the team’s starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa believes his team should be counted among the best in the league and if he can remain healthy, a deep playoff run could become a reality. On the offensive side of the ball, the team made some minor adjustments, but not much should change there. The defensive side of the ball saw the most change, starting with a new defensive coordinator. Vic Fangio will be leading the defense and it’s hard not to get excited because everywhere he has gone, the defenses have prospered.

QB Tua Tagovailoa labels Dolphins as 'legit contenders' in AFC: 'There's no doubt'

The AFC East -- and AFC at large -- appears to be a murderers’ row of Super Bowl-ready challengers heading into the 2023 season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes his Dolphins should be counted among them.

