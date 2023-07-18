The Splash Zone 7/18/23: Are the Miami Dolphins contenders?

Miami Dolphins rookies report for training camp tomorrow and it’s hard to believe that football is just right around the corner. Expectations for this team are sky-high among Dolphin fans after the team made some changes over the offseason. The two big acquisitions of defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio generated a ton of buzz. Last season, the offensive side of the ball was exceeding expectations while the defense had a rather disappointing year. After making the playoffs as a wild card team and almost upsetting the Buffalo Bills, it’s hard not to get excited for this years team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2023 AFC East: One big question to be answered in training camp - Sports Illustrated

It’s all about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Aaron Rodgers. Plus, it won’t be easy for Josh Allen, who has to deal with Stefon Diggs.

Dolphins Defensive Line

2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Defensive Linemen - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Depth is a concern when it comes to the defensive front

Dolphins Secondary

2023 Positional Preview: Cornerbacks

We continue with another installment of the 2023 Positional Preview series with a look at the Dolphins cornerbacks.

Dolphins Rookies

Do Dolphins rookies have a tougher road to contribute than other rookies? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Here's what should be expected from Cam Smith, De'Von Achane, Elijah Higgins, Ryan Hayes and Miami's other rookies during their first NFL season

Dolphins Offseason

3 Moves the Miami Dolphins Should Make Before the 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier has a strong roster, but it's not a complete one. What moves should the Dolphins make in free agency ahead of the 2023 season?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/16/23: Tyreek Hill has big expectations for himself and Dolphins in 2023 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has big expectations for 2023 NFL Season - The Phinsider

On the latest episode of Tyreek Hill’s "It Needed to be Said" podcast, Miami’s star wide receiver guaranteed he’d exceed 2,000 yards this season AND bring Dolphins fans another Super Bowl.

DeAndre Hopkins staying out of AFC East; reportedly set to sign with Tennessee Titans - The Phinsider

Hopkins snubs Patriots and Bills

Your take on home-field advantage - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans give us their take on home-field advantage.

Dolphins training camp 2023: Building the roster - Running backs - The Phinsider

Part two of our look at the Miami Dolphins roster and how training camp could shake out. Miami is running it back in 2023 with their 2022 running backs group with an added rookie.

Tua Tagovailoa ranked as 15th best quarterback according to ESPN poll - The Phinsider

Do you agree with their rankings?

3 players the Miami Dolphins could use the franchise tag next offseason - The Phinsider

It’s never too early to think ahead when building a football roster.

Your Miami Dolphins Nicknames For 2023! - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans give us their suggestions for the offense and defense in 2023.