The Splash Zone 7/13/23: Tua Tagovailoa entering a critical year

We weren’t sure what quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going to look like in a Mike McDaniel styled offense. Entering the 2022 season, Tua had the support of many fans but there were also a ton of critics because Tua had not looked like a franchise quarterback while his peers, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, looked like stars in the making. But Tua exceeded expectations in year 1 under McDaniel. The only problem was he couldn’t stay on the field, which is a big issue for any franchise when your starting signal caller is out. With Tua on his fifth-year option, the Dolphins have been aggressive in building a star roster. How far this team goes will depend on the performance of Tua and whether or no he can stay healthy enough.

Former Dolphins

Mark Clayton, Bob Kuechenberg Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton and offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg have been named senior semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

