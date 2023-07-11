The Splash Zone 7/11/23: Previewing Dolphins quarterbacks

The Miami Dolphins are setup to win now with the roster they have put together over the past couple of years. But how far they go will come down to the quarterback play. If Tua Tagovailoa can make it through a full season healthy, then the sky is the limit for this team. If Tua does miss a few games though, it will come down to either Mike White or Skylar Thompson. Thompson played in a couple of games last season with the Dolphins, but wasn’t that impressive as a seventh round rookie. But with a year under his belt, the hope is he can elevate his game a little if his number is ever called.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa looking to build off his 2022 performance, but also do something he hasn't been able to do yet in his NFL career

Dolphins Special Teams

AFC East preview: Will a new punter, returner jumpstart the Dolphins’ special teams?

Miami’s special teams unit has ranked among the NFL’s worst in each of the last two seasons.

Dolphins 2023 Season

A breakdown of the 10 highest paid players on the Miami Dolphins' 2023 training camp roster - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Take a look at the 10 highest paid Miami Dolphins this season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/10/23: Dalvin Cook not willing to accept Dolphins offer - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

8 Miami Dolphins Players that will help you win Scott Fish Bowl 13 - The Phinsider

Scott Fish Bowl 13 starts later today and I have a list of eight Miami Dolphins players you should target if you’re looking to win the granddaddy of them all! #FinsUp

Miami’s Christian Wilkins snubbed from ESPN’s list of the NFL’s top-10 defensive tackles - The Phinsider

Christian Wilkins had the most tackles by a defensive tackle last season, but people around the league don’t see him top-10 at the position.

Your 2023 Pre-Season NFL Power Rankings? - The Phinsider

You give us your 2023 Pre-Season NFL Power Rankings!