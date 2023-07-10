The Splash Zone 7/10/23: Dalvin Cook not willing to accept Dolphins offer

The mutual interest is still there but for now, it doesn’t look like Dalvin Cook is willing to sign with the Miami Dolphins or any other team for that matter. News came out last week that the Dolphins had offered Cook a contract, but the running back is not satisfied with the offer and is hoping for a little more money. Even though the Dolphins would want to add Cook to there backfield, how willing are they to dip more into their cap space to add someone to an already crowded running back room?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dalvin Cook Not Satisfied With Dolphins' Offer?

All signs continue to point to a contract eventually being worked out between free agent Dalvin Cook and the Dolphins. For that to happen, though, the Pro Bowl back will need a more lucrative offer to be made.

Dolphins Defense

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year’s defense, and that "I fe

