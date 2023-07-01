The Splash Zone 7/1/23: Where does the Dolphins offseason rank?

The Miami Dolphins had another eventful offseason as they retooled the defensive side of the ball. Josh Boyer is out as defensive coordinator and Vic Fangio is in. Fangio is regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the game and he has plenty of talent to work with. Like last offseason, the Dolphins made another splash trade when they traded with the Las Angeles Rams for defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The pieces are there for the Dolphins to make a deep postseason run this year.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2023 NFL Offseason Rankings, Part II: Breaking down which teams thrived the most with their roster building - CBSSports.com

See which franchises did the best this offseason

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Who Does Tyreek Hill Pick As Miami Dolphins' Third Receiver? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins held auditions all offseason to find replacements for Mike Gesicki and Trent Sherfield and there seems to be a front-runner

Dolphins Defensive Line

2023 Position Preview: Defensive Line

Meet the members of the Dolphins' defensive line in the latest installment of the 2023 Positional Preview series.

Dolphins Defensive Backs

AFC East preview: Division is home to some of the best defensive backs in the NFL

From the Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard to the Jets’ Sauce Gardner, the AFC East has a number of lockdown cornerbacks.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/30/23: NFL looking into Tyreek Hill allegations - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 545 - The Phinsider

We have once again made it through another work week (for most of us) and now it’s time to kick back and celebrate the weekend’s arrival. This thread is posted every Friday evening when we do not...