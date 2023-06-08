The Splash Zone 6/8/23: Notes from day 2 of Dolphins minicamp

The Miami Dolphins had their second day of minicamp and it should not be surprising that Conner Williams was absent again. The Dolphins center would like a contract extension after signing a two-year deal last offseason. He performed very well in his transition from guard to center and would like some financial security.

After exceeding expectations in his first year under Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to be more comfortable with a year under his belt. The expectations for this Dolphins team is through the roof and they are only going to go as far as Tua can take them. He needs to be able to stay healthy to give this team a chance to make a deep postseason run.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Second Minicamp Practice Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Strong performances by a couple of young wide receivers and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis headlined the session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Minicamp

Miami Dolphins Practice Report: Helmet Cam Gets Mixed Reviews From Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are doing everything they can to ensure Tua Tagovailoa takes a jump in Year 4 -- including strapping a video camera to his helmet.

Miami Dolphins Have a Productive Day Running the Ball - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Five Observations From Dolphins Minicamp Practice 2

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa growing physically, mentally in Dolphins offense, improving deep ball

Tua Tagovailoa is entering his second season in Mike McDaniel's offense. He's grown physically and mentally and he's got the deep ball going, too.

As Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa enters Year 2 in Mike McDaniel’s offense, he has become ‘fluent’

‘It’s been really cool in a year’s time, how he’s not only learned the language but is now fluent in it,’ head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill 2023 Outlook: Why Rest of the NFL Should Be Very Concerned About the Miami Dolphins Star

The Miami Dolphins are taking it slow with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's dealing with a minor injury. But once he gets back to full speed, look out.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/7/23: Connor Williams absent from Dolphins mandatory minicamp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins fans and players unite to honor the life of superfan Eric Carmona - The Phinsider

Eric Carmona, creator of TuAnon, passed away on Thursday.

6/7/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Pay the man! - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins minicamp continued on Wednesday which means it was another day for the team to get better, plus another day where a player was awarded the orange practice jersey award — an award...

You predict the Miami Dolphins wins and losses - The Phinsider

Now that the draft is long past the taking heads in the media have moved on from predicting who will draft who and then when they are drafted how much impact each player selected will have with...