The Splash Zone 6/7/23: Connor Williams absent from Dolphins mandatory minicamp

The Miami Dolphins began their mandatory minicamp yesterday, but were short one player. Center Connor Williams was not in attendance as he is looking for a new contract. Head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t seem too upset with the unexcused absence, meaning the two sides could be working on a new deal as we speak. Zach Sieler, who sat out OTAs, was in attendance and would also like a new contract at some point since he is playing on the final year of his deal.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins starting center Connor Williams skipping mandatory minicamp

Connor Williams has one year left on his deal with the Dolphins and he's skipping mandatory minicamp

Dolphins Minicamp

Miami Dolphins First Minicamp Practice Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Rookie free agent continues to shine, veteran newcomer has big performance and everything else that stood out

Miami Dolphins Practice Report: Why Jalen Ramsey Has Largely Been a Spectator This Spring

Jalen Ramsey didn't do much on the field during his first Miami Dolphins minicamp. He explained why after practice.

Backup QB, undrafted rookie stand out on Day 1 of Dolphins minicamp. And other news, notes

Skylar Thompson continued to make his case to be the top backup behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Mike McDaniel

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel on starter absent from minicamp, Fangio’s impact and more

The Dolphins open the first of a three-day minicamp on Tuesday.

McDaniel on Heat lessons and his text to Spoelstra. And Dolphins rookie keeps impressing

Dolphins’ McDaniel on lesson to be taken from Heat playoff run

Dolphins Offensive Line

Connor Williams Minicamp Holdout: The Latest on the Miami Dolphins' Center

Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams continued his boycott of spring practice -- and he's apparently willing to take a fine to get a new contract.

Dolphins Defense

How the Dolphins defense is shaping up to do ‘special things’ — and improve the offense

‘We can do some special things,’ Jalen Ramsey said. “We can be elite [if] we put it all together and the time is right, it will happen how it needs to happen.”

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, on his rookie protege: ‘He's a baller'

Linebacker Mitchell Agude haș been following in Jaelan Phillips' footsteps for years now. The Dolphins would love for that to continue in 2023.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/6/23: Breaking down the Dolphins roster - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Bradley Chubb on being traded and what’s next for the Dolphins defense - The Phinsider

Bradley Chubb joined Tyreek Hill on the "It Needed to be Said" podcast to discuss being traded to Miami and what's next for the Dolphins' defense under Vic Fangio.

Dolphins 2023 minicamp: Center Connor Williams unexcused absence from mandatory event - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting center Connor Williams during their mandatory minicamp.

What would YOU consider a successful Miami Dolphins 2023 campaign W/Poll - The Phinsider

Here we sit on the edge of the NFL’s dead period, which will follow the mandatory workouts that are taking place with the team right now. Following the current mini-camp things sort of die down...