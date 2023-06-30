The Splash Zone 6/30/23: NFL looking into Tyreek Hill allegations

The NFL is now officially looking into the allegations against Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. Last week, reports came out that Hill had slapped a boat captain and that their was video evidence. The NFL has requested the video from the police to do their own investigation and pass judgement when the time comes. So how likely is it that Hill will be suspended? Hard to say right now. But the fact that there is video evidence doesn’t bode well for Hill’s chances.

Will Tyreek Hill Be Suspended?

The NFL is looking into an alleged assault committed by Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. Is Hill likely to be suspended?

Dolphins Quarterbacks

2023 Positional Preview: Quarterbacks

Take a look at the quarterback room in the first installment of the 2023 Miami Dolphins positional preview series.

Dolphins Defensive Line

AFC East preview: Top defensive linemen are set for paydays, but who has the better unit?

The Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins and the Jets’ Quinnen Williams, two of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, are up for big contract extensions.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/29/23: Dolphins reportedly offer Dalvin Cook a contract - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Slater: The NFL has officially requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill allegedly hit a man last weekend.

Your Miami Dolphins Suprise Training Camp Cuts - The Phinsider

Who do you think will be the Miami Dolphins’ surprise cuts before the season begins?