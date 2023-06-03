The Splash Zone 6/3/23: Does adding Dalvin Cook make sense for the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins got some cap relief when the calendar flipped to June since cornerback Byron Jones was a post-June 1 designation. For months now Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, has been linked to the Dolphins. We are still not sure if the Vikings will release him or find a trade partner or perhaps Cook just takes the pay cut that the team wants him to. If the Dolphins choose to pursue Cook via signing or trade, they have the cap space now but they could also use that money to shore up some depth elsewhere or perhaps another veteran player could become available within the next couple of weeks.

Would Dalvin Cook be a good fit with the Dolphins? - ESPN - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Cook would have to fit into a crowded backfield, but the South Florida native still has enough in the tank to make an impact.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Liam Eichenberg Eyeing Starting Job with Miami Dolphins, But Could He Be on the Move? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins offensive line might not be as settled in terms of starters as once thought, based on the offseason developments

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins reportedly open to trading Cedrick Wilson Jr. but wide receiver wants to stay in Miami - CBSSports.com

Wilson is set to earn a base salary of $7 million in 2023

Dolphins Defense

2023 NFL season: 10 fascinating storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

How will Aaron Rodgers and Anthony Richardson adjust to their new surroundings? How will the offseason-darling Lions look? Judy Battista provides 10 fascinating storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.

Dolphins Linebackers

After starts and stops, Liam Eichenberg, Dolphins confident this year will be different

The Dolphins believe Liam Eichenberg was on the brink of breaking out when he was hurt in October. With improved strength, he's confident, too.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins CB Nik Needham, recovering from Achilles tear, posts video of himself running

Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham posts a video on social media showing himself back running. He tore his Achilles in October.

Dolphins Rookies

Miami Dolphins Sign Trio of Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins have signed three draft picks: running back De’Von Achane, tight end Elijah Higgins and tackle Ryan Hayes.

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Breakout Candidates in 2023 Include Devon Achane, Kader Kohou, and Malik Reed

The Miami Dolphins have three young players set to break out in 2023 beyond QB Tua Tagovailoa. We dive into why Devon Achane and others will break out.

Miami Dolphins News 6/2/23: Don’t count out Skylar Thompson - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

ESPN ranks Miami Dolphins roster as second best in NFL - The Phinsider

Philadelphia Eagles edge out Dolphins by a fraction of a percent.

Dolphins 2023 OTAs: Mike McDaniel explains limited practices this year - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins conclude their scheduled Organized Team Activities today after just six of the authorized 10 practices. Why did they limit the workouts?

Dolphins draft 2023: Three picks sign contracts - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday the signing of three of the team’s 2023 draft picks.

Tyler Kroft, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills tight end, explains why he joined the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Tyler Kroft saw joining the Miami Dolphins as a great opportunity.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 541 - The Phinsider

We have once again made it through another work week (for most of us) and now it’s time to kick back and celebrate the weekend’s arrival. This thread is posted every Friday evening when we do not...