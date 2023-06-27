The Splash Zone 6/27/23: Update on Tyreek Hill investigation

Last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was accused of slapping a man during an argument at the Haulover Marina in Miami. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the situation is ongoing and could not comment on the matter. Not much new has been added to the story and the state attorney’s office is still waiting to receive information so they can evaluate and make a decision.

Latest Updates on 'Ongoing Situation' Involving Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill with Comments from Agent Drew Rosenhaus

The investigation into the incident involving the star wide receiver remained open heading into the weekend

