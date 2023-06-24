The Splash Zone 6/24/23: Where does Tua Tagovailoa rank among AFC East quarterbacks?

The AFC East already had one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Josh Allen. Another great quarterback joined the division this offseason too when the New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers. Despite a down year with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers should not be underestimated and is a future Hall of Famer. The Miami Dolphins also have a pretty good quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, but he needs to be able to stay healthy if he wants to prove he is one of the better ones in this league.

AFC East preview: Aaron Rodgers adds more quarterback star power to a division full of it

Rodgers’ arrival in the AFC East adds to a division that also has a two-time Pro Bowler and last season’s leader in passer rating.

Dolphins Running Backs

A Contract Compromise That Makes Sense for Dalvin Cook and the Miami Dolphins

After a few weeks on the market, we're getting a sense of what a fair Dalvin Cook contract would look like. Can the Miami Dolphins get it done?

Dolphins Defensive Line

National Site Suggests Zach Sieler Trade; the Pros and Cons from a Miami Dolphins Standpoint - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have tough decisions to make with their roster, but would they really considering trading one of their defensive linemen?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/23/23: Can jiu-jitsu keep Tua Tagovailoa on the field? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

It may be a while before former Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook picks his next team - The Phinsider

The Vikings decided to move forward with Alexander Mattison as the team’s lead runningback.

Are the Miami Dolphins on the brink of signing USFL LB Reuben Foster? - The Phinsider

The former 2017 first-round pick has impressed during his short time in the USFL. Could he soon be headed to South Florida to play for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are in the Super Bowl... Sort of - The Phinsider

Help the Miami Dolphins win their first championship in over fifty years!

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 544 - The Phinsider

We have once again made it through another work week (for most of us) and now it’s time to kick back and celebrate the weekend’s arrival. This thread is posted every Friday evening when we do not...