The Splash Zone 6/23/23: Can jiu-jitsu keep Tua Tagovailoa on the field?

The Miami Dolphins offense was looking potent last season when Tua Tagovailoa was in at quarterback. The offense slowed down though when Tua wasn’t in the game as the quarterback dealt with concussions. That has been one of the knocks on Tua so far in his young career, he can’t stay healthy through a full season. Though the quarterback is taking an unusual step to hopefully stay on the field and avoid concussions. Tua has been training in jiu-jitsu, hoping it will teach him how to better protect himself when he takes hits on the football field.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Can jiu-jitsu help Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fight off concussions? - ESPN

The Dolphins quarterback is taking jiu-jitsu to help reduce the risk of more concussions, and one MMA star believes the strategy could work.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Victim decides to press charges against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill in alleged assault, battery – NBC 6 South Florida

New details of the alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reveal that the victim has decided to press charges, Miami-Dade Police...

AFC East preview: Dolphins wide receivers lead division that could be filled with No. 1 options

The Dolphins’ duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle headline an AFC East division that could have a stacked group of No. 1 receivers.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announce their 2023 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/22/23: Trill Williams cleared to practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

WATCH: Is the Miami Dolphins offensive line really all that bad? - The Phinsider

Miami’s 2023 starting offensive line is projected to be the same as 2022, yet their depth is much better than last year.

REPORT: Dolphins and Jets are doing their “homework” on RB Dalvin Cook - The Phinsider

A recent report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini suggests Dalvin Cook has a handful of teams showing interest in the star running back, with the Dolphins and Jets among those that are doing their "homework".

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill being investigated by police in an alleged assault - The Phinsider

The twists and turns of the reports surrounding Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and an alleged assault continue Thursday morning.

Miami Dolphins training camp 2023: Public practices, scrimmage schedule - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have released their public practice schedule for the 2023 training camp period.

Miami Dolphins breakout player of 2023? - The Phinsider

Which Dolphins player do you think will "breakout" this upcoming season?