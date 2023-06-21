The Splash Zone 6/21/23: Early projections for Dolphins 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins will have some tough choices to make when they have to cut their roster down in the coming months. Training camp is a month away and preseason games will start shortly after. The Dolphins have plenty of talent among their starting players and have some quality depth players. But there are some positions that could use a little help when and if injuries hit the group.

The Miami Dolphins' Super Early Projection Of The 53-Man Roster - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have a ton of frontline talent, but lack roster depth to survive injuries that often occur

Mike McDaniel

NFL Head Coach Power Rankings 2023: Has Andy Reid Usurped Bill Belichick in the Battle for Coaching Supremacy?

Who are the best NFL head coaches? The Bill Belichick and Andy Reid battle continues, as it does for John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin. What surprises linger?

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks who got the most help in 2022: The players aided by pass protection, receiving corps, scheme and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Looking at the teams who gave their quarterbacks the most help through pass-blocking, their receiving corps and other schematic difference-makers.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill investigated in alleged assault at Haulover Park

Miami-Dade Police said officers are investigating an alleged assault and battery involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Dolphins Offseason

Alain Poupart's Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection 1.0 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins will have especially tough decisions to make at wide receiver and cornerback

