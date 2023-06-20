The Splash Zone 6/20/23: Where does Dolphins running back room rank in the AFC East?

The Miami Dolphins running back room didn’t change much over the offseason. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will return as the two top backs, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin will be battling to make the final roster, and the team drafted De’Von Achane in the third round of this years NFL Draft. The verdict is still out on whether or not the Dolphins will pursue Dalvin Cook. But it sounds like the running back is asking for too much money.

AFC East preview: With Cook move in question, where do Dolphins running backs rank?

Miami signed all four of its free agent running backs in the offseason and used a third-round pick on De’Von Achane.

