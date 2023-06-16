The Splash Zone 6/16/23: Can Tanner Conner make an impact in year 2?

Tanner Conner is the second longest tenured tight end on the Miami Dolphins roster and he was an undrafted receiver last year. He had a good training camp but the Dolphins already had Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe on the roster, so Conner didn’t see much playing time on offense. The Dolphins tight end room underwent an overhaul this offseason, with the focus on players who are better blockers. If Conner wants to see some playing time, he’s gonna need to learn how to block well in this Mike McDaniel offense.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins’ Tanner Conner is much stronger and ready to take on Year 2 as NFL tight end

MIAMI GARDENS — Tanner Conner was a training camp darling for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 preseason. But it didn’t result in offensive snaps for the converted college receiver from Idaho State that was playing tight end in the NFL as an undrafted rookie.

Dolphins Offseason

The 10 Biggest 2023 Offseason Losses Around the AFC East - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins had the highest number of notable offseason losses in the division, but they didn't certainly have the most impactful

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 6/15/23: Leonard Fournette speaks highly of Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Jerome Baker’s biggest critic may be his biggest motivator. Himself. - The Phinsider

Will Jerome Baker’s promise to fans be the extra push he needs to be a breakout star?

Colin Cowherd picks Miami Dolphins to win AFC East - The Phinsider

Cowherd has Dolphins finishing ahead of Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots

Next Gen Stats ranks Miami Dolphins CB Kader Kohou third in coverage - The Phinsider

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Miami Dolphins CB Kader Kohou ranked third in coverage last season. How will adding Jalen Ramsey and Vic Fangio help the second-year cornerback out of Texas A&M - Commerce?

Whats your version of the Miami Dolphins Mount Rushmore? - The Phinsider

Dolphins fans choose their version of Mount Rushmore!

Colin Cowherd picks Miami Dolphins to win AFC East - The Phinsider

Cowherd has Dolphins finishing ahead of Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots