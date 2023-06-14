The Splash Zone 6/14/23: Christian Wilkins not distracted by contract

Back in March, general manager Chris Grier stated that they would love to have Christian Wilkins with the Miami Dolphins for the foreseeable future. The defensive tackle is on the last year of his rookie deal and defensive lineman are getting paid big around the league. Wilkins has developed into a high impact player for the Dolphins since being drafted by the team 13th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. On and off the field he has proven to be a great teammate and if their is one player who deserves a new contract, it is definitely Wilkins.

Wilkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal with just one thing on his mind: being a leader.

Dolphins Secondary

Are Howard/Ramsey the New Madison/Surtain? Miami Dolphins' Sam Madison Nails It

Before Sam Madison was the Miami Dolphins assistant, he was half of an elite tandem with Patrick Surtain. Now he's coaching Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard.

Dolphins Offseason

Cook updates status, ‘sad’ state of running back market. And McDaniel explains Tua shots

Free agent Cook says he will be patient before signing with a team

The 10 Biggest 2023 Offseason Additions Around the AFC East - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

There weren't quite as many headline moves in the division this year, but the Miami Dolphins still came up with a top 3 pick-up

Miami Dolphins News 6/13/23: Dolphins contract issues - The Phinsider

What does History Teach us about the Miami Dolphins Potentially Adding Dalvin Cook? - The Phinsider

Lets see how these kinds of moves have fared in the past.

Whats on your summer BBQ menu this year? - The Phinsider

Now that summer is in full swing for everyone and the kids are at home making us crazy we pivot towards things like vacations and summer get-togethers. Whether those are get-togethers with friends,...

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen poised for a noteworthy role with the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins might have found just what they needed when signing Robbie Chosen to a one-year deal.