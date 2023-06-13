The Splash Zone 6/13/23: Dolphins contract issues

Connor Williams skipped the Miami Dolphins mandatory minicamp due to the center wanting a new contract. Williams is on the last year of a two-year deal and exceeded expectations when he made the move from guard to center. Zach Sieler is another guy who would like a new contract, but he showed up to minicamp. Both guys are key components to this Dolphins team and it would be nice if they and the Dolphins could come to an agreement down the line.

Miami Dolphins Have Contract Issues to Address - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have some $13 million of cap space available after the end of the offseason program

Miami Dolphins Offseason Has Wrapped, and Here's 10 Things We Learned - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Here's a Look At Some Of The Themes From The Offseason Program That Might Carry Over To The Dolphins' 2023 season

What position groups are the Dolphins strongest in? And where could they use an upgrade?

The addition of Jalen Ramsey once again gives the Dolphins one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins News 6/12/23: Dolphins offseason review - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins give updates on loaded secondary ahead of 2023 season - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins appear to be stacked in the secondary this year. Cornerbacks coach Sam Madison gave an update on the position group last week.

What you think of the Dolphins possibly signing Dalvin Cook - The Phinsider

Last week the news broke that the Minnesota Vikings were indeed going to cut star running back Dalvin Cook by Friday of that week if they could not work out a trade with another franchise. Up until...