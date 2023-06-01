The Splash Zone 6/1/23: Notes from Dolphins OTA’s

Miami Dolphins practice was open to the media yesterday meaning we were able to get some tidbits on the team. Several players were not in attendance, like Tyreek Hill and Connor Williams, but these practices are voluntary until the June minicamp. Speaking of Williams, with him not being there Liam Eichenberg has been taking some reps at center but he said he still hopes to win the left guard spot.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins OTA #5 Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Rookie edge defender Mitchell Agude was the star of a practice that featured big plays by Robbie Chosen and Noah Igbinoghene

