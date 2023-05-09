The Splash Zone 5/9/23: Are Dolphins still looking for help at running back?

When D’Andre Swift became available for trade during the 2023 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins were one of the possible suitors for the running back. Now the Dolphins brought back all of their running backs from last season, so you would expect that they wouldn’t be looking to add to the backfield and they even drafted Devon Achane in the third round. Rumors continue to swirl around the Dolphins and Dalvin Cook too, but the team would need to clear up some cap space if they wanted to add the veteran. So are the Dolphins still looking to add some help for their running back room?

The Dolphins were mentioned as possible suitors for D'Andre Swift before he was traded to Philadelphia, and the question is whether they still would consider adding another running back this year

Dolphins Running Backs

How High Is Miami Dolphins RB Devon Achane's Ceiling in Mike McDaniel's Scheme?

A Round 3 pick with 4.33 speed, just how high is Devon Achane's ceiling in Mike McDaniel's offense with the Miami Dolphins? Can Achane be a game-changer?

Dolphins Tight Ends

Do the Dolphins have enough at tight end? Here's why they're not panicking.

The Dolphins don't have a lot of tight ends. But is it all that important in Mike McDaniel's offense?

Dolphins Defense

How New Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio Has Fared Against Allen and Rodgers - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

There are high expectations for the Miami Dolphins defense after the hiring of Vic Fangio as coordinator, but he'll have to come up with a plan to contain Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers

Dolphins Roster

The Dolphins’ curious punter battle and updates on offensive line, running back

Dolphins stage a punting battle, look for offensive line help

