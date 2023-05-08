The Splash Zone 5/8/23: Most important newcomers to the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of new faces on their roster and coaching staff after making additions this offseason. Coaching staff wise, Vic Fangio is the biggest addition to Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff. Wherever Fangio has gone, his defenses have flourished and with the amount of talent on the defensive side, the expectations are high for this unit. Speaking of defense, Chris Grier pulled off another trade for a star player and acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams right before free agency began. The hope is with the addition of Ramsey, Xavien Howard can get back to form after playing 2022 mostly injured and form one of the best cornerback duos in the league.

Miami Dolphins Top 10 Most Important Newcomers Ranking - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examining the offseason additions, including coaches, who should have the biggest impact for the Dolphins in 2023

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Miami Dolphins 2023 MVP

Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins' most valuable player, and it's not particularly close. Looking back at 2022, we can see just how much he means to them.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Sixth-Round Pick Elijah Higgins Film Breakdown - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examines the strengths and weakness of tight end Elijah Higgins and how he could help the Dolphins offense as a rookie or in the long term

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/6/23: Christian Wilkins not getting any cheaper - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Running back Raheem Mostert on his decision to return to Miami: It’s a great time to be a Dolphin - The Phinsider

Running back Raheem Mostert signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Dolphins 2023 draft grades: Fans see Miami’s rookie class as a solid addition to the team - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used their four draft picks this year to add developmental players who should provide solid depth as they grow into the NFL. Fans seem to approve of the picks.

Once a tight end and a two-year starter at left tackle, Ryan Hayes is open to playing guard in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Ryan Hayes started as a tight end in high school before starting 29 games at left tackle for Michigan.