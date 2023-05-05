The Splash Zone 5/5/23: Dolphins add depth through the draft

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, we knew the Miami Dolphins weren’t going to turn heads with their four draft picks. Their first selection, Cam Smith, did raise some eyebrows though. The Dolphins didn’t need another cornerback but if either Jalen Ramsey or Xavien Howard gets hurt, it will be nice to have Smith slide into a spot along with Kader Kohou. The Dolphins also didn’t need more speed on offense, but they went out and drafted Devon Achane in the third round. Achane brings more speed to an already fast offense and should find a nice role for himself.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins added depth through draft -- but not at expected positions - ESPN - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

There weren't many holes to fill, so the Dolphins drafted quality talent that could end up playing significant roles.

Mike McDaniel

What Dolphins' Mike McDaniel can address in Year 2 as NFL head coach | Schad

Mike McDaniel is transparent, self-aware, self-deprecating and mature. So, yes, even he knows he'll be better in Year 2.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins Defensive Depth Chart Breakdown - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A position-by-position deep dive, from Wilkins to Ramsey and everyone in between, on where the Miami Dolphins defense stands after the 2023 NFL draft

Dolphins Rookies

Miami Dolphins UDFA Signings and Rookie Minicamp Invites: Dates, Notable Prospects, and More

When is the Miami Dolphins' rookie minicamp session, and which draft picks, UDFA signings, and minicamp invites will be in attendance?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/4/23: Mike McDaniel apologetic about not running the ball more - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere 2023: Dolphins Devon Achane invited to annual event - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins third-round draft pick, running Devon Achane out of Texas A&M, will attend this year’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere event.

WATCH: Breaking down Miami Dolphins 2023 rookie class - The Phinsider

Did Miami invest their resources properly in the 2023 NFL Draft?