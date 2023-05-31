The Splash Zone 5/31/23: Dolphins getting some cap relief soon

On June 1st, the Miami Dolphins will receive $13.6 million in cap space due to designating Byron Jones as a post-June 1 cut. So what can the Dolphins do with a little more cap space? Well the team still needs to get their 4-man draft class signed and there are still some free agents out there that could possibly help the Dolphins this season. They could also look into giving some of their current players new deals.

How the Dolphins could use $13.6 million in cap space from Byron Jones’ release

Miami will receive about $13.6 million from designating Byron Jones as a post-June 1 cut.

Miami Dolphins Increased Speed Should Cause Even More Problems for Defenses - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and rookie De''Von Achane were together at a football camp this past weekend, where the focus was on speed, speed and more speed.

Tyreek Hill: Jaylen Waddle is an All-Pro who hasn't had the attention yet - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a first-team All-Pro last season. He thinks teammate Jaylen Waddle should have been as well.

Miami Dolphins Have Second Set of Joint Practices - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Xavien Howard and Jaylen Waddle will get an extended visit to their hometown this offseason

