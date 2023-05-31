Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots roster analysis: Mac Jones is under serious pressure in 2023 - Pats Pulpit

Our offseason series continues with an in-depth look at New England Patriots third-year quarterback Mac Jones.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Jets fans are divided on Mekhi Becton’s future - Gang Green Nation

Last week on SB Nation Reacts we polled Jets fans on what to do with Mekhi Becton. Becton gave a recent interview expressing frustration with the Jets coaching staff for their handling of his...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills Mafia voice their concerns for Buffalo Bills’ defense in 2024 - Buffalo Rumblings

Plenty of questions make for interesting results in our poll

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens could implement a variety of new kickoff strategies after new kickoff rule - Baltimore Beatdown

Expect new variety with the latest NFL kickoff rule





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

The Steelers look silly, and petty, for being so secretive at OTAs - Behind the Steel Curtain

Why so secretive, Steelers? Why won’t you give the fans more than little morsels from OTAs? Are you afraid you’ll score less than 18.1 points per game in 2023?





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

The Bengals, Joe Mixon and the devaluation of the running back position - Cincy Jungle

Will Joe Mixon be on the roster on Week 1?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

What if Browns QB Deshaun Watson does not revert to his former form? - Dawgs By Nature

The entire offense is predicated on this one thing

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Expectations for Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2023 - Battle Red Blog

A look at some expectations for new Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2023.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans missed opportunity to sign K Brandon McManus - Music City Miracles

The Titans could have added a starting-caliber kicker. They decided against it.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Evan Engram says he “needed Jacksonville” and Christian Kirk calls route running “an art” - Big Cat Country

Take a look at the hype surrounding the Jaguars and other news from this week





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts Reacts Survey: Indy Fans Confident Anthony Richardson Will Start the Opener - Stampede Blue

The Colts have some questions at this point of the offseason, but fans have initial optimism for Indianapolis.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

New Denver Broncos Zach Allen, Mike McGlinchey get behind their new QB - Mile High Report

The Broncos’ newly-signed defensive end and offensive tackle are rallying behind Russell Wilson early.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Kyle Van Noy declares the Chargers don’t want him back - Bolts From The Blue

Kyle Van Noy let everyone know on Twitter that his time with the Bolts is over.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders: 5 potential trade partners for Hunter Renfrow - Silver And Black Pride

We look at a few potential trade suitors for slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and what they could offer the Las Vega Raiders





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

NFL Free Agency: Whether the Chiefs should bring Frank Clark back into the fold - Arrowhead Pride

One of the highest priorities for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason was addressing the defensive end position.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Can the Giants have an elite passing offense without an elite wide receiver? - Big Blue View

There are several precedents from the 2022 season for how that could happen.





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles RB D’Andre Swift: 5 things to know - Bleeding Green Nation

Lions perspective on Philadelphia’s new RB.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys Trevon Diggs could be the highest paid corner in the NFL soon - Blogging The Boys

With a potential contract extension looming for the Dallas Cowboys star cornerback, Diggs should be expecting a big payday.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

The 5 O’Clock Club: Is Mike Florio’s style good or bad for the NFL and its fans? - Hogs Haven

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Landing the 2025 NFL Draft secures Mark Murphy’s place in Packers history - Acme Packing Company

From the Favre trade to getting the 2025 draft, Murphy’s time as Packers president has two tremendous bookends





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Lion OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai tested retirement, but couldn’t leave teammates - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions veteran right guard used his injury as an opportunity to test out retirement, but he couldn’t leave football or his teammates just yet.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

The QB rookie contract conundrum impact on Justin Fields and the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron

Justin Fields will be due a new contract in 2024, how much will that impact Ryan Poles’ rebuild?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Za’Darius Smith’s Legacy In Minnesota Is Provoking The Packers And Vikings - Daily Norseman

Most players who have ever suited up and played a down of football for the Minnesota Vikings can be remembered for something. Whether it’s a legend like Bud Grant or Randy Moss, or someone whose...

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints legend Marques Colston shares interesting thoughts on OC Pete Carmichael - Canal Street Chronicles

Colston has high praise and faith for his former OC





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

ESPN rips Falcons’ offseason - The Falcoholic

Ouch — Bill Barnwell does not see the vision.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The Panthers 2023 offense features both consistency and chaos - Cat Scratch Reader

The offensive line forms a solid foundation while the skill positions are in flux.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Free agents the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should consider. - Bucs Nation

The early offseason free agency hoopla is long gone but there are still valuable pieces available on the open market.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

Shanahan revisits how Lance’s finger injury impacted his development - Niners Nation

The Niners head coach gave some interesting insight on how Lance’s rookie-season injury impacted his development.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals Release of DeAndre Hopkins is less surprising than at first glance - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals went from "Hop don’t miss games" to missing an entire season’s worth overnight...even with the difference maker that he’s been





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

2023 Seattle Seahawks schedule: Several undefeated streaks on the line this season - Field Gulls

The Seahawks have yet to lose to the Eagles in the Pete Carroll era. Will that continue in 2023?





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Pessimist’s Perspective: Do Rams deserve optimism this season? - Turf Show Times

Should we all be looking towards the 2024 season?