The Splash Zone 5/3/23: How improved is the Dolphins roster?

The Miami Dolphins had a pretty solid roster when the season came to an end in January. There were some areas that needed improvement and the team addressed some of those these past couple of months. A coaching change on defense was needed and expectations should be high with Vic Fangio overseeing the Dolphins defense. Fangio even got some new toys to play with in Jalen Ramsey, David Long, and Cam Smith. Offensively, fans would like to see at least veteran addition to the offensive line. The front office seems to have trust in Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg, but they also brought in Cameron Fleming for a visit before the draft.

Ranking Every NFL Team’s Offseason: Trades, Signings, Draft, Free Agency, and More

NFL offseason rankings are best done in buckets or tiers. What teams got better, stayed the same, and got worse heading into the 2023 NFL season?

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Predicting Big Surprises from Mike McDaniel - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Running back Raheem Mostert has know head coach Mike McDaniel longer than anybody on the Miami Dolphins roster

Dolphins Offensive Line

'I'm just excited to get an opportunity' Middleton's Jarrett Horst signs with Miami Dolphins | Sports | wkow.com

From junior college football, to the group of five, to the Big Ten, and now the NFL, it's been a long and winding journey for former Middleton offensive lineman Jarrett Horst.

Dolphins Defense

'Freedom': What Miami Dolphins Players Are Saying About Vic Fangio

Miami Dolphins players weigh in on new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who has made an impression in his three months on the job.

Dolphins Linebackers

Hey, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, care to explain that unique tweet?

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker says he always wanted to be a cop and was wondering if he could ever get away from one.

Dolphins Roster

Dolphins not picking up fifth-year options on Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins had three first-round draft picks in 2020. One of them, Tua Tagovailoa, had his fifth-year option picked up. The other two will not.

Miami Dolphins News 5/2/23: How would you grade the Dolphins 2023 draft? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Draft Network grades Miami Dolphins 2023 NFL Draft class tops among AFC East teams - The Phinsider

Dolphins beat out New England, New York and Buffalo for highest grade for 2023 NFL Draft class in AFC East

Miami Dolphins to decline the fifth-year option on Igbinoghene, Jackson - The Phinsider

Barring a wild turn of events, Noah Igbinoghene and Austin Jackson will be free agents in 2024.

A path for Miami Dolphins rookie CB Cam Smith to see playing time in 2023 - The Phinsider

Miami’s rookies didn’t do much in 2022 — will that change in 2023?

Add Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker to the list of players excited for Vic Fangio’s defense - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are changing to a zone-heavy defense after years of being a blitz-first team.