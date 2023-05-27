The Splash Zone 5/27/23: How can the Dolphins offense improve in 2023?

There is always room for improvement, even if the Miami Dolphins had one of the better offenses last season. Things should only get better in year 2, hopefully, but there are some things that need cleaned up. The Dolphins were one of the most penalized teams in 2022, which included a season long issue of pre-snap penalties. Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins quarterbacks shouldered the blame for those and the hope is with a year of experience under their belt, there should be fewer pre-snap issues.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How can the Dolphins offense build off 2022? ‘Finding that groove again’ and these fixes

Miami ranked 11th in points and third in yards per play in 2022, but head coach Mike McDaniel still sees room for improvement.

Dolphins Offense

Are the Miami Dolphins a Top-5 Offense Heading Into 2023?

The Miami Dolphins have one of the most talented offensive units in the NFL, but are they one of the five best offenses entering 2023?

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins 2023 Schedule Breakdown: Facing Both Super Bowl Teams - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins and Buffalo Bills share a difficult task in common this upcoming season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/25/23: Skepticism remains with Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

WATCH: Who will win the third wide receiver job for the Miami Dolphins in 2023? - The Phinsider

Questions remain behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins 2023 depth chart: Strongest position group - The Phinsider

Which position group do the fans think is the strongest for the Miami Dolphins in 2023?

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 540 - The Phinsider

We have once again made it through another work week (for most of us) and now it’s time to kick back and celebrate the weekend's arrival. This thread is posted every Friday evening when we do not...