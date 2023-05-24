The Splash Zone 5/24/23: Notes from day 2 of Dolphins OTA’s

Day 2 of Miami Dolphins OTA’s was open to the media yesterday, meaning we got some tidbits to talk about. It sounds like rookie running back ,De’Von Achane, made a big impression as it was reported he had plenty of explosive runs and catches during practice. He should carve out a nice role for himself in this offense. On the other side of the ball, Jevon Holland picked off Mike White during 7 on 7’s. Holland could be due for a big year under Vic Fangio.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins OTA #2 Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane's busy day, Jevon Holland INT among the things that stood out

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel OTA No. 2 Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session ahead of their OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex

What Fangio told Van Ginkel, who begins new role. And Dolphins practice news, notes

Dolphins’ Van Ginkel now playing two positions

Five Observations from Dolphins Week One OTAs - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins have plenty of speed at skill player positions, but there seems to be a need at inside linebacker

Media gets a look at "bigger, stronger, faster" Jaylen Waddle - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins’ Austin Jackson ‘angry excited’ to return to field after ankle injuries, surgery

Jackson only played in two games because of ankle injuries.

Where does rookie Cam Smith fit in the Miami Dolphins secondary? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins rookie cornerback Cam Smith hopes to learn from Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard while carving out a contributing role in Vic Fangio's defense

Miami Dolphins News 5/23/23: Dolphins to host Falcons for joint practices - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

5/23/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Defense gets on the board! - The Phinsider

Day two of Miami’s voluntary organized team activities has concluded in sunny South Florida, and a new member of the Dolphins’ squad has joined the prestigious orange jersey award winner’s club!

Whats the best Miami Dolphins game you have viewed in person? - The Phinsider

Not all of us have had the chance to see our favorite team, the Miami Dolphins, live in person while many others have. If you are not already aware based on the photo above, mine was the playoff...

Dolphins fan survey: What’s Miami’s strongest position group? - The Phinsider

Weigh in via our survey, and share why you voted the way you did in the comments!

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel looks to clean up pre-snap penalties after last season’s struggles - The Phinsider

The Dolphins were among the NFL’s most penalized teams in 2022.