The Splash Zone 5/23/23: Dolphins to host Falcons for joint practices

The Miami Dolphins began OTA’s yesterday and we also got some preseason news from the team. The Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices ahead of their preseason opener on August 11. Last year, the Dolphins held practices with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so there is potential for the Dolphins to practice with another team during the preseason also.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Set to Host Joint Practices with Falcons - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will host joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the preseason opener

Dolphins Quarterbacks

The Miami Dolphins, the New Third QB Rule and Skylar Thompson - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The NFL approved a new by-law allowing teams to have a third quarterback dressed on game day, but it comes with some conditions

Dolphins OTA’s

Miami Dolphins OTAs Preview: Eyes on Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Ramsey, Injuries, and Offensive Line

In our 2023 Miami Dolphins OTAs preview, we break down the biggest storylines surrounding the AFC contender this offseason.

Dolphins 2023 Season

AFC East projected starters for 2023 NFL season: Bills, Dolphins, Jets all contenders in loaded division

How do the lineups compare for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Patriots after an offseason jam-packed with personnel moves? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the AFC East -- and he sees three true contenders.

How the Miami Dolphins Could Be Impacted by Thursday Night Flexing - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

NFL owners voted to allow Thursday night flex scheduling for 2023, creating the possibility that the Dolphins will be involved in a TNF game this season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 5/22/23: What to watch for at Dolphins’ OTA’s - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

WATCH: Will Durham Smythe remain Miami Dolphins starting tight end throughout 2023 season? - The Phinsider

Smythe faces competition from new additions Eric Saubert and Tyler Kroft.

Miami Dolphins offseason training 2023: OTA dates as Phase 3 begins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins opened the phase three portion of their 2023 offseason training program with the first day of Organized Team Activities on Monday.

Miami Dolphins 2023 training camp: Joint practices with Atlanta Falcons ahead of preseason game - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will hold joint training camp practices in Miami this year.

5/22/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; We’re back! - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have finally once again hit the practice field in sunny South Florida, which means it’s officially football season once more! Although, when is it ever NOT football season?

Pass rusher Andrew Van Ginkel may get more playing time at inside linebacker due to Miami’s lack of depth - The Phinsider

NFL Network’s Cam Wolfe believes that Vic Fangio could try to use Andrew Van Ginkel at inside linebacker.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has fully embraced his role as Heat hype man - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has fully embraced Heat culture.

Phinsider Members Cast Their Way Too Early Vote For Dolphins To The Pro Bowl - The Phinsider

Last Week I asked the question, which of the Miami Dolphins players do you expect to see elected to the 2023 Pro Bowl if the Phins have a great season? Below are some of your answers-