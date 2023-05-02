The Splash Zone 5/2/23: How would you grade the Dolphins 2023 draft?

The Miami Dolphins only had four draft picks to work with this past weekend and analysts seem to think they did okay with those selections. The Dolphins didn’t need Cam Smith, but he was too good of a value to pass up in the second round. Devon Achane was considered the RB3 in this year’s draft and brings even more speed to an already fast Dolphins offense. Elijah Higgins and Ryan Hayes are more development prospects, but Higgins could be a contributor this season provided the transition to from wide receiver to tight end goes smoothly.

