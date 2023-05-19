The Splash Zone 5/19/23: Who will serve as the Dolphins #3 wide receiver?

This Miami Dolphins offense runs through Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, their top two receivers. Last season, Trent Sherfield served as the #3 receiver behind them but now that he is gone, along with Mike Gesicki, the spot is wide open for anyone to grab. The Dolphins have two newcomers coming in with Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson but also have an option from last year in Cedrick Wilson Jr. The belief was that Wilson would be traded at some point during the offseason, and while that still may happen, he has a chance to be that #3 guy if he sticks around. Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft figure to be backups, but hopefully Ezukanma can make a leap in his second season.

