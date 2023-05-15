The Splash Zone 5/15/23: Dolphins sign OT Isaiah Wynn

The Miami Dolphins added offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn yesterday adding some help to the offensive line room. Wynn had one of his worst seasons as a pro last year after switching to right tackle and has had trouble staying healthy. The expectation is that Austin Jackson will be the starter at right tackle, as the front office doesn’t want to give up on the former first rounder just yet. However, Wynn is a good insurance policy to have if Jackson underperforms or gets injured

Dolphins signing former Patriots starting offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn

Wynn has started 40 games over four seasons

Miami Dolphins rookie Elijah Higgins faces tough NFL transition
The Dolphins drafted Elijah Higgins with the intentions of making the Stanford receiver a tight end

The Dolphins drafted Elijah Higgins with the intentions of making the Stanford receiver a tight end

Isaiah Wynn Move More Than a Depth Signing for Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are adding credible help on the offensive line in the form of Isaiah Wynn, who is expected to push Austin Jackson at right tackle.

Miami Dolphins Get Former First-Round Pick to Help O-Line - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins are signing former New England starter Isaiah Wynn to provide depth and competition along the offensive line

Miami Dolphins News 5/13/23: Dolphins announce undrafted free agent signings

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Faithful Weigh In On The Phins Draft Picks - The Phinsider

In this year's NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins went into the process with their hands tied behind their backs due to only having four picks after having a couple taken away by the league and others...

Dolphins sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins: We’re going to have to learn how to block on the interior - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins plan to convert Elijah Higgins to tight end after years of playing as the "big slot" at Stanford.

Rookie cornerback Cam Smith explains what it was like to wear a Miami Dolphins jersey for the first time - The Phinsider

It seems like Cam Smith could hit the ground running with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins release a trio of offensive linemen - The Phinsider

Three rookie offensive linemen were cut by Miami on Saturday

NFL free agency 2023: Miami Dolphins sign Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn on one-year deal
The Miami Dolphins are adding veteran tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The Miami Dolphins are adding veteran tackle Isaiah Wynn.