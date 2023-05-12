The Splash Zone 5/12/23: Dolphins 2023 schedule released

Before the Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule was released last night, we already knew two of the games they would be playing. The Dolphins and New York Jets will play the first ever Black Friday game and will also travel to Frankfurt, Germany to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. To kick off the season, the Dolphins will have to travel to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, with the headline being Tua Tagovailoa vs Justin Herbert.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Senior Bowl director explains why Elijah Higgins could provide big payoff for Dolphins

Senior Bowl director bullish on new Dolphin Elijah Higgins

Dolphins Offensive Line

How the Miami Dolphins Can Still Improve Their Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins still have holes along their offensive line. Luckily for Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier, there are upgrades available.

Dolphins Secondary

Could the Dolphins’ Jevon Holland be the next Pro Bowl safety under Vic Fangio?

‘It’s exciting to just learn from him,’ Holland said of Fangio. ‘He’s been in the league longer than I’ve been alive.’

