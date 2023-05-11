The Splash Zone 5/11/23: Dolphins will play Chiefs in Germany, Jets on Black Friday

Tyreek Hill really wanted to beat his former team at Arrowhead Stadium. He won’t get that chance this upcoming season (unless it’s in the playoffs) as the Miami Dolphins will travel to Frankfurt, Germany to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5th.

For the first ever Black Friday game, the Dolphins will travel to the Meadowlands to take on one of their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. This should be an exciting game as the AFC East figures to be very competitive this upcoming season and this game could have huge playoff implications.

The Dolphins, along with the rest of the league, will have their full 2023 schedule released tomorrow.

Miami Dolphins to face Kansas City Chiefs in Germany - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins were chosen as the opponents for the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs for their game in Germany

Dolphins-Jets To Clash In First NFL Black Friday Game On Prime Video

New-look New York Jets and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will host their long-standing AFC East rivals, the high-powered Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Seventh-Round Pick Ryan Hayes Film Breakdown - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examines the strengths and weakness of former Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes and how he could help the Dolphins offense as a rookie or in the long term

Dolphins Rookies

How Miami Dolphins Rookies Can Carve Out a Role in 2023 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins have a small draft class, but Cam Smith, Devon Achane and the rest of Miami's rookies could make significant contributions right away

Dolphins 2023 Season

Miami Dolphins Schedule 2023: NFL Has Big Plans for Mike McDaniel's Squad

The Miami Dolphins' schedule will feature multiple national showcase games, including a trip to Germany and the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.

NFL betting on Tua's health, Dolphins to perform better in national spotlight

The NFL schedule release has begun and the league has already put Miami in national and international spotlights in 2023

Miami Dolphins Season Preview: Projected Depth Chart, Rosters, and Predictions

Our Miami Dolphins season preview analyzes the team's offseason transactions, projects Miami's depth chart, and more heading into the 2023 campaign.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Schedule Among the Toughest, but Did It Get Easier? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins will play almost as many games against returning playoff teams than not next season

ESPN ranks Miami Dolphins EDGE rusher unit as 6th best in NFL - The Phinsider

Mike Clay rates Miami’s pass rushers highly

