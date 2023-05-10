The Splash Zone 5/10/23: Dolphins sign tight end Tyler Kroft

The Miami Dolphins have a new face in their tight end room as the team signed Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal yesterday. Kroft was a third round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 before playing for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers. After letting Mike Gesicki leave in free agency, the Dolphins were in need of adding a tight end to the their team. While they have made those additions, the tight end room doesn’t offer much in the receiving part of the game and that is okay as the Dolphins are loaded at wide receiver.

Miami Dolphins Add Tyler Kroft to Tight End Group

Veteran Tyler Kroft becomes the second veteran tight end to join the Dolphins this offseason

New Dolphins WR Chosen Anderson found 'peace' in Arizona

Dolphins WR Chosen Anderson chose to return to South Florida. Here's what he said in his first meeting with the media.

Miami Dolphins Should Have Their Best Defense in Years, but How Much of a Difference Will That Make?

The Miami Dolphins have all the pieces in place to have their best defense in more than a decade

Ahead of Hugely Important Year, Miami Dolphins Safety Jevon Holland Reveals His 'North Star'

With the arrival of Vic Fangio and Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is set up to succeed in 2023.

