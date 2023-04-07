The Splash Zone 4/7/23: Will Tyreek Hill retire in 2025?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was recently interviewed on Sports Radio 810 WHB and dropped a quote about retiring when his Dolphins contract is up. Hill would have 10 years of NFL experience under his belt when that time comes around. Between now and then, Hill could change his mind, so let’s revisit this when the time comes around.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tyreek Hill retirement date set for 2025?

Tyreek Hill is the best Dolphins player and a future Hall of Famer. But is retirement really in the near future?

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Cam Newton's List of Starters He'd Be Willing to Back Up - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins don't need another veteran quarterback at this time, but they could have an additional option if the need arises

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Made a Pitch to Acquire Darren Waller During the 2022 Offseason - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins failed in their attempt to land the Pro Bowl tight end but ended up trading for Tyreek Hill

Dolphins Defensive Line

Five players who will thrive in 2023 NFL season thanks to teams' offseason moves

Is Aaron Rodgers about to supercharge the development of Jets receiver Garrett Wilson? How high can Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy fly under Sean Payton? Jeffri Chadiha identifies five players poised to thrive in the 2023 NFL season thanks to their teams' o

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins 2023 Offseason Roster and Contract Status - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins had 62 players on their roster as of Thursday morning and we examine when each one joined the team and when each will become a free agent

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/6/23: What roster moves do the Dolphins still need to make? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Phinsider Mailbag: Team identity, special teams, and running backs - The Phinsider

Our first mailbag session of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 offseason is here. Let’s answer some of your questions.

Most Surprising Miami Dolphins Draft Pick? - The Phinsider

Last night I asked which was the most disappointing Miami Dolphins draft pick in your opinion. Tonight we flip the script and focus on those guys that get drafted, usually in the later rounds of...

Safety Eric Rowe joins the Carolina Panthers after four years with the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Safety Eric Rowe played in 63 games for the Miami Dolphins.