The Splash Zone 4/5/23: Ranking the Dolphins offseason moves

The Miami Dolphins have made plenty of moves over the past month to hopefully improve their football team. They added some new faces to the roster and brought back some of their own. Jalen Ramsey is the headliner after the Dolphins traded with the Los Angeles Rams for the star cornerback. Ramsey instantly improves a Dolphins defense that underperformed last year. The team also brought in some linebacker help with David Long Jr. Though he hasn’t been able to stay healthy, he makes an impact whenever his is on the field.

Ranking the Miami Dolphins' 2023 Offseason Moves - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Putting in order of significance and likely impact on the 27 transactions through April 3, from the Jalen Ramsey trade to the (no-brainer) tendering of ERFA DB Elijah Campbell

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Target: TE Sam LaPorta - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Scouting report on Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta and how he would fit with the Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Positions of Need After Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have addressed several positions this offseason, but more work needs to be done

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/4/23: Dolphins extend tight end Durham Smythe - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins hold visit with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are showing interest in drafting the Texas linebacker.

VIDEO: Jake Mendel and Marek Brave break down the top five trades during Miami Dolphins’ latest rebuild - The Phinsider

The Dolphins Detail YouTube show brings you more of that Miami Dolphins content you crave!

Which Miami Dolphins Jersey Is Safest To Buy? - The Phinsider

I know the title is odd but bear with me just a bit. All NFL fan bases love to buy and wear the jerseys of their own players as a way to support not only that player but the team that they love....