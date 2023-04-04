The Splash Zone 4/4/23: Dolphins extend tight end Durham Smythe

The Miami Dolphins are taking care of one of their own as the team announced they have extended tight end Durham Smythe through the 2025 season. He wasn’t relied upon much for his receiving capabilities last season and was mainly used as a blocker on offense. Smythe has been reliable since being selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Smythe caught 15 passes for 129 yards this past season.

Signing tight end Durham Smythe through the 2025 season makes sense in a couple of different ways for the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins need competition and depth on the offensive line after a series of injuries during the 2022 season.

Scouting report on Brigham Young offensive lineman Blake Freeland and how he would fit with the Miami Dolphins

