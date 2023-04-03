The Splash Zone 4/3/23: Cedrick Wilson on the trade block

When the Miami Dolphins signed Cedrick Wilson last offseason, Tyreek Hill was not on the team yet. When Hill was traded to the Dolphins, Wilson sort of became an afterthought. Fast forward to now and it looks like the Dolphins are trying to move on with the wide receiver. Braxton Berrios was brought in to contribute on special teams and perhaps slide in as the #3 receiver on offense. Meaning Wilson won’t get many chances to see the field, so a trade may be in the best interests for both parties.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Report: Dolphins open to trading Cedrick Wilson - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have added a couple of receivers to the depth chart this offseason and a report indicates that they could also part ways with one before getting back on the field.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

‘He’s in a great spot’: McDaniel encouraged by Tagovailoa’s health - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins quarterback is taking preventative measures after suffering multiple concussions last season, and Mike McDaniel is impressed.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

