The Splash Zone 4/29/23: Dolphins day 2 draft selections

The Miami Dolphins didn’t need a cornerback, but they drafted Cam Smith out of South Carolina anyway. That’s not a bad thing though, as Smith was considered one of the top defensive back prospects in the NFL Draft. Xavien Howard played injured pretty much all season with Nik Needham and Trill Williams coming back from season ending injuries. Smith is some nice insurance to have it any of those players can’t get back to form and Howard isn’t getting any younger.

The Dolphins may have brought back all their running backs from last season but the position was still a minor need. Mike McDaniel fell in love with the idea of having Devon Achane in his offense and he got his wish last night. Achane is a small running back who brings home run potential whenever he touches the ball. The Dolphins offense was already one of the fastest in the league and it got even faster with this addition.

