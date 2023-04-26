The Splash Zone 4/26/23: Why no love for Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa was one of the best statistical quarterbacks last season but unfortunately dealt with concussion issues that knocked him out for a handful of games. The AFC boasts a ton of great quarterback and Aaron Rodgers just joined the group after being traded to the New York Jets. Yet no one seems to throw Tua in with the top quarterbacks. So what’s it going to take? For starters, Tua is going to have to prove he can stay healthy. He has yet to make it through a full season without sustaining some sort of injury.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovaila Not Getting Much National Media Love - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating in 2022, but he more often than not still gets left out when hotshot young QBs are being discussed

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins TE Durham Smythe Still Giving Good Friend Mike Gesicki Grief - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike Gesicki may be a member of the New England Patriots now, but nothing has changed as far as Durham Smythe is concerned, and that includes some friendly jabs

Dolphins Defensive Line

Bradley Chubb wants to be more of a leader and a tone-setter in his first full season in Miami - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins gave up the 29th overall pick in this week’s draft to the Broncos on Nov. 1 to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb. He delivered only 2.5 sacks in eight games with his new team last season, three fewer than he made with the Broncos in eight games in 2022.

Dolphins Offseason

Smythe a Dolphins survivor. And Miami hosts Fleming, calls potential postdraft signees

Smythe only Dolphins offensive player to survive three regimes

Dolphins 2023 Draft

NFL Draft: No First? No Biggie for Miami Dolphins, Given Their Second-Round History

Barring a trade, the Miami Dolphins won't have an NFL Draft pick Thursday. The good news? Chris Grier has done some of his best work on Day 2.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/24/23: Can Dolphins find contributors on day 2 of the NFL Draft? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins have spent “considerable time” with Texas A&M RB Devon Achane - The Phinsider

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have shown interest in the Aggies speedy running back over the last two weeks.

2023 NFL Draft: 5 Tight Ends the Miami Dolphins should target - The Phinsider

Is this the year the Miami Dolphins find their tight end of the future?

What Should Be The Miami Dolphins First Priority In The 2023 NFL Draft? - The Phinsider

I would like to first start out this evening by apologizing for not having a post-up last evening. By the time it got close to me needing to stop traveling to post I was in the middle of nowhere...

Miami Dolphins Draft 2023: History of the NFL’s 51st overall pick - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ first scheduled pick for the 2023 NFL Draft is the 51st overall selection. We take a look back at the last 10 years’ and who was selected 51st.

Matt Miller projects offensive line, running back for the Miami Dolphins in seven-round mock draft - The Phinsider

Should the Miami Dolphins use two early picks to improve the offense?