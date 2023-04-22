The Splash Zone 4/22/23: Is tight end the pick for the Dolphins in the second round?

The Miami Dolphins currently have four selections in the 2023 NFL Draft and their first pick comes in the second round at #51. The Dolphins should be able to get an impact player at that pick still and could perhaps look towards addressing a need in one of the deepest positions in the draft. This year’s tight end class has some really good talent to choose from and the Dolphins could use some help in that room. Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid are expected to be off the board by the time the Dolphins pick and there is a chance Darnell Washington could still be there when the team is on the clock. If the team chooses to address a different spot in the second round, there are still some quality tight ends that could help in the third round.

Miami Dolphins on Track to Take Tight End Early in 2023 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Darnell Washington, Sam LaPorta and Luke Musgrave are among the tight end prospects who could appeal to the Dolphins in the 2023 draft

NFL Draft 2023: Dolphins GM Chris Grier says teams with late first-round picks have called about trading down - CBSSports.com

Miami was stripped of its first-round pick for tampering

Concussion expert Chris Nowinski says Tua Tagovailoa ‘being completely misled' on CTE | Habib

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says specialists told him CTE 'wasn't going to be a problem.' Concussion expert Chris Nowinski questions that.

How Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Learned to Fall -- And May Have Prolonged His Career

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa details how jiu-jitsu training has given him skills that should mitigate the risk of him suffering another concussion.

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Target: TE Luke Schoonmaker - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Scouting report on Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker and how he would fit with the Miami Dolphins

Five prospects the Dolphins should consider with their top NFL Draft pick | FOX Sports

The Dolphins don't pick until No. 51 this year, but that doesn't mean they can't find a future starter in the second round.

What network analysts, others are saying about Dolphins and where they belong in AFC

Network analysts size up Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins' Drafts of the Last 10 Years: 2013 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dion Jordan fiasco was the biggest story of the Dolphins draft of 10 years ago

