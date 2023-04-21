The Splash Zone 4/21/23: Will Cedrick Wilson be traded?

Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier met with the media on Wednesday and the discussion turned to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson at one point. Grier confirmed the team has received trade calls about the veteran receiver and Grier wants to “do right by” Wilson. It’s probably in both parties best interests if Grier finds a trade partner. Wilson was signed last offseason to compete for a starting spot. But the team then traded for Tyreek Hill and Wilson sort of became an afterthought. Since free agency began, the Dolphins have added two more receivers in Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson. It’s a talented group, but it’s knocked Wilson down the depth chart. Don’t be surprised on day 3, or perhaps day 2, of the NFL Draft is Wilson is traded at some point.

